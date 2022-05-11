Keown snubs key Spurs stars in combined Arsenal-Spurs XI

Martin Keown has caused some controversy in his decision to snub the entire Tottenham squad when asked to name his joint Arsenal-Spurs XI.

The defender won three Premier League titles during his time in north London, during his 13 years at Highbury which was split over two spells, and knows very-well from his own experience just how important the North London Derby is to both sets of fans, and not many come bigger than this.

We have the chance to secure a return to the Champions League for the first time in five years should we win in our rival’s new stadium, and while we look forward to an exciting matchup, our former star was asked to name his combined best XI from the two squads, and he opted to snub their entire roster.

“It would be easy for me to name Harry Kane,” Martin wrote in his column at the DailyMail. “But as an Arsenal man, I don’t want to take anything away from my team. This close to the battle, I’m focusing on my club, so there’s not a single Tottenham player I’d take. Not Kane, not Son Heung-min. Not any of them.

“I wouldn’t want to say anything to hamper the confidence of someone like Eddie Nketiah, who’s been a revelation over the last four wins.”

He went onto claim that he expects our side to claim all three points, adding: “I believe this will finish 2-1 to Arsenal, with the confident Nketiah bagging the winner.”

Keown may have taken his selection a little far, but Nketiah is in a rich vein of form, and I agree that it would be silly to consider taking him out at present. Our former defender may have failed to run with the actual concept of naming that XI however, especially as Thomas Partey misses out also, but how many Spurs players do you think should have been considered in a joint XI?

Patrick

Read Arsenal History – Our very first Decade – Dial Square

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta talking about our nerve-filled win over Leeds United