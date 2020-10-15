Keown struggling to understand Arsenal transfer decision

Martin Keown is struggling to understand Arsenal’s decision on William Saliba as the Gunners get set to send the French youngster out on loan again.

Saliba was signed by the Gunners last summer as they looked to bring him in to solve their defensive problems.

They allowed him to remain at Saint Etienne on loan for the rest of last season despite having problems in their defence.

The Gunners brought him back this summer and fans were keen to see him in action for the club.

They also signed Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille who was expected to be his long-term partner at the Emirates.

While Gabriel has started to play for the Gunners and he has been in fine form for the club, Saliba is set to move out on loan, having made no appearances for the club.

Keown is struggling to understand the mystery behind the player’s time at the Emirates.

“It’s bizarre. We’ve just not seen the kid,” Keown told talkSPORT as quoted by Football 365. “You want to see him to see how he performs say in the Championship to see if he’s good enough.

“I’m anxious to see. The feeling was that this was going to be the one. Gabriel has come in and been an outstanding signing.

“Maybe they feel he’s too young and want him to go out to pastures new. To then loan him out when there was a real problem there last season seems a real mystery.”