Martin Keown has expressed strong admiration for Martin Zubimendi’s performances this season, suggesting the midfielder has not received the recognition his influence deserves. Zubimendi has quickly established himself as Arsenal’s central engine, combining control, energy, and attacking output. Despite primarily operating in a role focused on balance and structure, he has already scored five goals in the Premier League since the campaign began, underlining his importance to the team.

Establishing authority in midfield

This season represents Zubimendi’s first at the Emirates, yet his impact has been immediate and sustained. Each appearance has reinforced his importance to Arsenal’s structure and rhythm. His contributions extend beyond statistics, as he dictates the tempo and provides stability that allows others to flourish. When Arsenal achieve success this season, his influence will be evident, as his performances regularly set the tone for the team.

While several teammates attract significant attention, Zubimendi’s influence has arguably been greater every week. His understated style may explain why his contributions have not always generated headlines, yet his consistency has not gone unnoticed by experienced observers. As the season progresses, his standing within the squad continues to rise, supported by his ability to deliver at crucial moments.

Keown highlights understated excellence

Keown believes Zubimendi’s form places him among the Premier League’s standout performers this season. Reflecting on the current debate around Arsenal’s midfield options, he offered his assessment as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘A lot of people are talking about Declan Rice, Granit Xhaka has been mentioned as well, but Zubimendi, understated, has been one of the very best players in the Premier League this season, right?

‘He runs the Spanish national team, you know, that midfield, and he plays in central midfield for Arsenal.

‘So, if it’s going to be a flick of the coin between these two… when I look back to playing with Manny [Emmanuel] Petit and Patrick Vieira, I thought they were in a contest every week to be man of the match.’

As Zubimendi continues to shine, his reputation is set to grow further, as more observers recognise the scale of his contribution.

