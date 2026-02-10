Keown suggests it might be a good thing that Man City beat Liverpool

Martin Keown has suggested that Arsenal’s current six-point lead over Manchester City could actually be beneficial for the Gunners. While the team might have extended their advantage to nine points had Liverpool maintained their lead and defeated City, the comeback victory by the Citizens has reduced the gap once again. This development keeps the title race competitive and maintains pressure on Arsenal, according to Keown.

The season remains far from decided, with many fixtures still to play and a trip to the Etihad Stadium still to come. Had Arsenal’s lead stretched to nine points, there might have been a sense of relief within the squad, allowing them to drop points without immediate consequence. At six points, there is still some margin for error, but City winning all their remaining matches would require Arsenal to match them in order to secure the Premier League crown. Keown argues that this situation may encourage focus and resilience rather than complacency.

The Benefits of Pressure

Keown reflected on the implications of a wider lead and the importance of maintaining competitive tension. He said via the Metro: “I was thinking about the game the other day and you know if Arsenal’s lead goes to nine points the narrative will be that they’re champions. I actually thought to myself, maybe it’s better if Man City win this game just to keep you real. If you’re a prospective champion, this is the life you have to lead.”

His comments highlight a perspective that pressure can be constructive. By keeping the title race alive, Arsenal are encouraged to maintain intensity and focus in every game. The current scenario ensures that the squad must continue to perform at a high level, rather than becoming complacent with a seemingly unassailable lead.

Maintaining Competitive Edge

In a long campaign, the mental approach is as important as physical performance. Keown’s observations underline that while Arsenal have made significant progress under Mikel Arteta, the challenge of defending their lead will be crucial in shaping both their resilience and eventual success. A six-point advantage, rather than a comfortable nine, may ultimately serve as motivation for the team to see out the season as true contenders.

