Keown tells Arsenal how to approach their must-win game against Man City

Martin Keown has shared his thoughts on how Arsenal should approach their match against Manchester City this weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s men are facing a significant test of their title credentials early in the season, and it’s a game they could lose if they don’t put in the hard work and remain focused.

City are the defending champions for a reason and have been in outstanding form in the league. However, they are not invincible; Inter Milan demonstrated this when the two clubs met in the Champions League.

Arsenal also went unbeaten against the Citizens last season, so they already have a blueprint for stopping the champions. Keown has provided them with additional tips to enhance their chances of success.

He writes in the Daily Mail:

“Arsenal will also need to show a willingness to dig their heels in defensively when they aren’t pushing up to press.

“They have to get every man behind the ball and build the Thames Barrier in front of their own box to stop that City attack from flooding through. That defensive determination should not be criticised, it should be celebrated. If you want to beat the very best, you need to show steel above everything else.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta must come up with a game plan that will at least ensure we do not lose this game, although our goal has to be to win the fixture.

Facing City at the Etihad is not easy, so we expect our boys to be stretched if they secure even a draw in this game.

