Keown thinks Odegaard will make this player redundant at Arsenal

Martin Keown reckons that the arrival of Martin Odegaard might be bad news for Dani Ceballos.

Ceballos was one of Arsenal’s best players during Project Restart, and he played an important role as the Gunners won the FA Cup.

His performances prompted them to bring him back for another loan spell at the club, but this season has seen a below-par Ceballos.

He has failed to deliver the creativity that Arsenal thought he would and the club is now looking for another player.

They are reportedly on the verge of bringing Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid, and Keown thinks that would spell the end of Ceballos’ Arsenal career.

Both players are attacking midfielders, and the only reason why Arsenal is going for the Norwegian is that Ceballos has proven to be incapable of helping them with their creative burden.

Keown says Ceballos hasn’t seen so much football this campaign, perhaps he would have to consider his Arsenal future now.

The Gunners legend told talkSPORT as quoted by the Metro: ‘I’m assuming Arsenal are all over it. He [Odegaard] brings that quality into the midfield. It’s an area Arsenal need to strengthen.

‘Does that mean [Dani] Ceballos will go? He’s on loan as well. Is he going to get football? Real Madrid may be concerned, he hasn’t played that much so far.’