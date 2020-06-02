Keown urges Arsenal to make ‘special’ Wenger move

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has urged Arsenal to bring Arsene Wenger back to the club in place of the departing Sir Chips Keswick.

The 80 year-old has stepped down from his role as chairman of Arsenal Football Club last month, leaving a space at the club for a senior figure.

Former defender Keown has claimed that our American owners should be looking no further than Arsene Wenger, who knows the club inside out.

The Frenchman spent an outstanding 26 years at the club, helping them transition from Highbury to the Emirates, as well as guiding the infamous Invincibles to create history.

Wenger left the club in 2018 as the most decorated manager of our history, albeit whilst coming under pressure from sections of fans to quit the club, but Keown would love to see him return to the club, even if he doesn’t think it would happen.

He told TalkSport (Via Goal):”Sir Chips is somebody who had been there for 15 years, took over from Peter Hill-Wood, so I think the club have been respectful with the work he’s done there.

“It would be something special to see Arsene Wenger come onto the board.

“I don’t think so somehow, I think he’s said recently he doesn’t want to do that, never saw himself as someone who would sit on the board but they could do a lot worse.

“You know that I feel that would be almost the perfect answer for Kroenke, the young Josh Kroenke, he needs that older person perhaps around, someone with the experience.

“Other people would think that it would be intimidating for [Mikel] Arteta – I don’t think so.

“If you’re a successful-type personality, you don’t really mind who else is in the building. You embrace that knowledge that could come in through the door.

“So I would applaud that if Arsenal Football Club were to bring Arsene Wenger onto the board.”

Would Wenger consider the role as chairman of Arsenal FC? Would Arteta and Wenger be the perfect team to return us to glory?

Patrick