Keown urges Arsenal to stop the influence of this Man City player

Ex-Gunner Martin Keown is worried about the partnership between Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland at Manchester City ahead of their match against Arsenal today.

The Citizens have been a different team this term since they added Haaland to their squad at the start of the campaign.

The Norwegian scores all types of goals and has given De Bruyne a new target in the opponent’s area.

The champions will use their impressive partnership to hurt Arsenal today and we expect the Gunners to prepare to stop it.

Keown has urged his former club to limit the Belgian as much as possible. He writes in The Daily Mail:

“One non-negotiable for Arsenal is that they need to stop the link-up between Kevin De Bruyne and Haaland.

“The Belgian has assisted eight of the Norwegian’s goals this season, making them the Premier League’s most lethal partnership.

“As soon as De Bruyne gets on the ball, Haaland is on the move. Arsenal need to limit De Bruyne’s influence.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Haaland and De Bruyne have formed a solid partnership this term and we must work very hard to ensure they do not cause too much trouble against us.

We have to find a way to stop De Bruyne from picking out the Norwegian in the area because that has been one of City’s most potent passages of play this term.

