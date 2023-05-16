Keown wants Gary Neville banned for being ‘anti-Arsenal’ – Surely we owe him an apology?

One of the big reasons we haven’t been able to maintain our title challenge is that we have lacked strong characters like Martin Keown. Our dressing room is invisible of leaders like our former defender. A young squad screaming out for his mentality.

As a former professional who’s won and lost major football matches, I was shocked to see Keown’s act of deflection tactics in his role on TalkSport. Maybe hurting a day on from our costly 3-0 defeat by Brighton? Possibly worn down by the banter from Simon Jordan.

Instead of an honest appraisal of our performance on Sunday, Keown wanted to focus on the biased commentary Sky provided from Martin Tyler and Gary Neville, suggesting neither should be allowed to participate in future fixtures involving the Gunners.

The broadcaster included our ex-captain Patrick Viera as part of their coverage, so the station tried to find a balance, yet Keown found what he was hearing as ‘anti Arsenal’.

I’m not quite sure what any Gooner was expecting to be said after that display? An afternoon where rightfully Brighton deserved all the praise given.

As two Man United legends, Neville and Keane could have kicked us while we were down but chose not to, both admitting the progress we have made this season.

Formerly of Man City Micah Richards wasn’t celebrating a result which essentially made City Champions, he seemed to sympathise with our plight.

The irony of Keown’s accusations is that we have reached a part of the campaign where many in our fanbase owe Neville an apology.

When asked about his opinion on the title race months ago, he was mocked, criticised, accused of having an agenda, etc. Yet as someone who knows how to cope with squeaky bum time, he’s more than educated on the subject.

At the time, I never understood what was so bad about his opinion?

He said he liked the job Arteta had done and that it would be good for the League for us to win the title.

He simply felt the Etihad had a dressing room full of players who know how to get over the line, who have the ability to put a huge winning sequence together.

He warned that in April and May strange things can happen, that you can drop silly points.

He warned how hard it would be for us to win at Anfield.

He worried that the season could quickly fall apart, and that City could end up above us by a comfortable margin.

If the Champions win their game in hand the gap would now be 7 points.

At the time I felt his observations were fair and he’s been proven correct.

The 48-year-old has had enough class to not say ‘I told you so’.

When we went to Manchester, out of all pundits, he was the one who said we should have a positive outlook.

How these are the moments you want to be a part of, how you should approach the challenge with a smile on your face.

Unfortunately, it reflects society that even a subject like football people want to debate ….as long as they hear what they want.

They want freedom of speech as long as it’s a point of view you agree with.

They want their voices heard but are offended if someone says something different to you.

I didn’t think Keown would have that sense of entitlement.

Essentially wanting two of his peers cancelled because after a 3-0 home defeat Arsenal were criticised and it’s not all rainbows and unicorns?

I wonder if Keown has a problem with Ian Wrights style of punditry. Is he not biased?

Or is that okay because he happens to say what Keown likes?

Instead of trying to get Neville banned from commentating on future Arsenal games, maybe admit Neville was right.

If you don’t like that he got his prediction spot on – blame our players.

Dan