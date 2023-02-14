Keown wants VAR suspended after mistake in Arsenal match

Former Arsenal man Martin Keown believes we probably need to suspend the use of VAR now that it is becoming too error-prone.
He made the suggestion after another VAR mistake cost Arsenal two points against Brentford, with the official reportedly forgetting to draw the offside line.
It is the latest in a string of mistakes this season, with Arsenal at the end of most of them.
However, the Gunners are not the only club that has suffered from the inconsistency of the technology.
‘Is it getting to the stage where we have to suspend VAR until we get it absolutely right? These (mistakes) are glaring,’ Keown said on talkSPORT.
‘To forget to put a line in, I mean I’m trying to look at a comparable of that in any other job or walk of life.’
‘Obviously we want to progress in the Premier League, want to be ground-breaking and lead the way. But you have to look at the process, these individual decisions. Have we got enough people in the actual booths?’
Just Arsenal Opinion
A VAR decision could be the difference between winning and losing a game for us and we must be prepared to win matches regardless.
In all the matches we have dropped points this term, there has been a controversial VAR decision and we must now start scoring more than our expected goals before we can win matches.
WATCH as Mikel Arteta complains about the referee and the fixture list, but praises Brentford..…
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Not only KEOWN but also the widely respected and award winning DAILY MAIL journo ,in todays edition, came our aginst VAR, saying he had changed his mind and that humans can not be expected to getalways right, as he had one hoped.
I QUOTED HIS COMMENT WORD WORD FOR WORD, to IDKWIC on a VAR article. Who agrees with him, Keown and myself?
Maybe not all the time, but the errors can be greatly reduced by proper training. Also, it is more difficult for, say 25 persons, to get something wrong than one person. A team of 50 persons can work together for a match, so that while at any time 25 are checking to see if something needs a VAR decision, the other 25 keep watching the match as it continues, in the event that no VAR review is needed. That team of 25 will vote with their decision, and the majority wins. This is just off my head to demonstrate that there surely are ways to use human strengths and minimize weaknesses. There are ways for everything, if we are only determined enough
Sorry Jon.
On this one I have to disagree with you.
If you have VAR till Feb, you cannot suddenly say it is deleted till May.
It has to continue this year despite creating a stop start game.
You have to have the same whole thing for the entire season even though I am unhappy with it as a form of entertainment spoiler.