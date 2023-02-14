Keown wants VAR suspended after mistake in Arsenal match

Former Arsenal man Martin Keown believes we probably need to suspend the use of VAR now that it is becoming too error-prone.

He made the suggestion after another VAR mistake cost Arsenal two points against Brentford, with the official reportedly forgetting to draw the offside line.

It is the latest in a string of mistakes this season, with Arsenal at the end of most of them.

However, the Gunners are not the only club that has suffered from the inconsistency of the technology.

‘Is it getting to the stage where we have to suspend VAR until we get it absolutely right? These (mistakes) are glaring,’ Keown said on talkSPORT.

‘To forget to put a line in, I mean I’m trying to look at a comparable of that in any other job or walk of life.’

‘Obviously we want to progress in the Premier League, want to be ground-breaking and lead the way. But you have to look at the process, these individual decisions. Have we got enough people in the actual booths?’

A VAR decision could be the difference between winning and losing a game for us and we must be prepared to win matches regardless.

In all the matches we have dropped points this term, there has been a controversial VAR decision and we must now start scoring more than our expected goals before we can win matches.

