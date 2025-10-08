Kepa admits he was nervous ahead of his first Arsenal game

Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Arsenal during the summer as one of the most experienced additions to their squad. While his time at Chelsea is often viewed critically due to the substantial transfer fee paid by the Blues, the Spanish goalkeeper has nonetheless enjoyed a notable career. He has also represented Real Madrid and featured in numerous high-profile matches, experiences that have shaped him into a seasoned professional.

Arsenal signed Kepa primarily to provide cover for David Raya, who is widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in world football. The Spaniard recognises that securing regular game time will be a significant challenge, with opportunities in the Premier League and Champions League likely to be limited. Nevertheless, he is expected to feature in domestic cup competitions, having already started Arsenal’s only Carabao Cup fixture of the season.

Balancing Experience and Pressure

Despite his extensive experience, Kepa admits that nerves remain a natural part of preparing for competitive matches. His prior exposure to high-pressure environments does not entirely eliminate the anxiety that comes with stepping onto the pitch, particularly when aiming to make a strong impression at a new club. He describes this nervousness not as a negative sensation, but as a motivating factor that enhances focus and readiness.

Embracing the Challenge

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Kepa reflected on his mindset ahead of the Carabao Cup game, stating: “Yes, definitely it’s like that. I’ve played for some big teams, I’ve played in some big games. But in the end we are people, we are human and you want to perform well no matter what the game is or what the conditions are. I think it’s good to have a little bit of this nervous feeling before the game. It keeps you alert, it keeps you focused.”

His remarks highlight a professional attitude that balances humility with confidence, recognising that even experienced players can benefit from the heightened awareness that nerves provide. For Arsenal, Kepa’s presence adds depth to the goalkeeping department while offering a dependable option in cup competitions. If managed carefully, his blend of skill, experience, and professional mindset could prove invaluable over the course of a long and demanding season.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…