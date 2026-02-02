Kepa Arrizabalaga or David Raya, who starts against Chelsea and potentially the final

Currently Arsenal’s second choice goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga has started every EFL Cup match so far. That decision has largely been driven by the competition’s lower priority and the desire to manage David Raya’s workload. However, debate has grown over whether Raya should reclaim the gloves against Chelsea in Tuesday night’s semi final second leg and in a potential final.

Kepa came under scrutiny after the first leg against Chelsea, with some supporters feeling he was partly at fault for both goals conceded. There has been an argument that Arsenal may not have shipped those goals had Raya been between the posts, fuelling calls for a change ahead of a decisive fixture.

The case for continuity

Tuesday’s match is a huge occasion. Victory would move Arsenal one step closer to a trophy that could positively shape the remainder of the season. Judging by the strength of the side selected in the first leg, Mikel Arteta is expected to name another strong line up.

That raises the key question, should David Raya come straight back in. In my view, removing Kepa at this stage would be extremely harsh. He has made six appearances this season and delivered when called upon in this competition.

Kepa kept clean sheets in his opening two EFL Cup matches and produced a decisive moment by saving the match winning penalty in the shootout victory over Crystal Palace in the quarter final. Those contributions matter and should count for something as the tournament reaches its closing stages.

Why Kepa deserves to finish the job

Dropping Kepa now would feel unnecessary and potentially disruptive. It would not be pragmatic to remove him simply because the competition is entering its business end or because of mistakes made in the first leg.

Cup competitions often reward trust and consistency, and Kepa has earned the right to see this run through. If Arsenal do reach the final, that trust should extend one step further.

For me, the answer is clear. Kepa Arrizabalaga should start against Chelsea and remain the goalkeeper for the remainder of the EFL Cup campaign.

Do you agree that Kepa deserves to keep his place, or should Arteta turn back to Raya for the biggest games?

