Kepa Arrizabalaga reacts to Arsenal Meslier agreement

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Illan Meslier as a free agent after he left Leeds United this summer, and Kepa Arrizabalaga now wants to leave the Emirates, according to the BBC.

The Spaniard only joined Arsenal a year ago to challenge David Raya for the first-choice position, and the club were pleased to have a reliable backup goalkeeper in the squad.

However, Raya remained fit for most of the season, limiting Kepa to appearances in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, while Raya featured in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Meslier’s arrival could reshape Arsenal’s goalkeeping options

Although Arsenal progressed deep into the domestic cup competitions, Kepa still did not play as much as he would have liked. As a result, he is now expected to leave the Emirates in search of more regular opportunities.

The report states that Kepa has learned Meslier is set to join Arsenal and is now actively looking for another club where he can prove his worth.

The goalkeeper is seeking regular game time this season and does not want to remain a second choice who rarely features. Arsenal are not expected to stand in his way if he decides to pursue a move elsewhere.

Kepa expected to seek regular football

If Kepa remains at the club, he will have to compete with Meslier for the role of Arsenal’s second-choice goalkeeper and the opportunity to feature in domestic cup matches.

Keeping both goalkeepers would provide Arsenal with strong depth, but neither player would be expected to accept the role of third choice. That situation could make Kepa’s departure the most likely outcome before the transfer window closes.

With Meslier expected to strengthen Arsenal’s goalkeeping department, Kepa appears ready to prioritise regular playing time elsewhere rather than remain in a limited role at the Emirates.