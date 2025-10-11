Kepa reveals player he spoke to a lot before he completed his move to Arsenal

Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Arsenal in the summer transfer window, arriving as an experienced and reliable backup to first-choice goalkeeper David Raya. The Spanish shot-stopper, who previously played for Chelsea, has represented some of Europe’s biggest clubs, bringing a wealth of experience to the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea famously broke the world transfer record for a goalkeeper when they signed Kepa from Athletic Bilbao, but his time at Stamford Bridge did not go as planned. Although his performances were often solid, expectations were exceptionally high due to the size of the transfer fee, and he was never fully able to meet them. However, during his loan spell at Bournemouth last season, Kepa proved his quality once again, demonstrating composure, sharp reflexes, and leadership at the back. His steady form convinced Arsenal to secure his signature as a dependable second option between the posts.

Building Relationships Before the Move

Before making the switch to North London, Kepa had several options on the table. Nonetheless, he chose Arsenal, fully aware that displacing Raya as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper would be difficult. His decision was driven by the club’s ambition and by familiar connections within the squad, which helped make his transition smoother.

The Spaniard revealed that he had kept in contact with several Arsenal players before finalising his move, particularly during the summer months. Speaking via Football London, Kepa said:

“There are some Spanish players that I know from the national team, and that’s really good, especially in the first week. I knew Kai [Havertz] as well; he’s been a big supporter for me. We chatted a lot during the summer. He was on holiday with Martin Odegaard so we had that time to chat and share our thoughts about things.”

A Dependable Option for Arsenal

Kepa’s arrival provides Arsenal with one of the most secure and experienced backup goalkeeping options in the Premier League. His professionalism and familiarity with the demands of English football make him a valuable addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad. Should Raya be unavailable at any point, Arsenal can rely on Kepa to deliver composed and assured performances.

At 31, the Spanish goalkeeper offers a balance of maturity and motivation, determined to contribute whenever called upon. His experience in high-pressure environments, combined with his technical ability, ensures that Arsenal’s goalkeeping department remains one of the most dependable in the league.

