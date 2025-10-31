Kepa reveals why he considers his first home start perfect

Kepa Arrizabalaga marked his home debut for Arsenal with a confident display in their League Cup victory over Brighton. The Spanish goalkeeper, who joined the Gunners during the summer, played an important role in ensuring his side maintained control and secured a clean sheet on the night.

Since his arrival, Kepa has served primarily as the second-choice goalkeeper behind David Raya, who remains Mikel Arteta’s preferred option in the Premier League and European fixtures. Aware of this dynamic before his move to North London, Kepa has accepted his role with professionalism and determination, using every opportunity to demonstrate his quality and readiness to contribute when called upon.

A Confident Display on Home Soil

The encounter against Brighton offered Kepa the platform to impress both the coaching staff and supporters. His composure, distribution, and communication with the defence were all on display, helping Arsenal maintain their structure and defensive stability throughout the match. The Gunners’ victory not only secured their place in the next round of the competition but also reflected the squad’s strength in depth, particularly in key positions.

Kepa’s journey at Arsenal has so far been marked by patience and hard work. Having left Chelsea without achieving the success he had hoped for, he appears determined to rebuild his reputation and prove his value in North London. His focus on personal development and team contribution has already earned praise within the club, and his latest performance was another step forward in his quest to become a trusted figure in Arteta’s setup.

Kepa Reflects on His Home Debut

Speaking to Arsenal Media after the game, the Spaniard expressed his satisfaction with both the result and the atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium:

“I played a friendly game in the summer, but it was my first official game here in front of our fans. I’m really happy because everything went well, we kept a clean sheet, we got a win, so it was a perfect night.”

Kepa’s words reflect a player who is content yet ambitious, eager to make the most of every appearance. His strong performance against Brighton has only strengthened his case for further involvement in upcoming cup fixtures, as Arsenal continue their push for silverware across multiple competitions.

