“Kept Arsenal going” Ian Wright heaps praise on Arsenal man

Ian Wright has heaped praise on Mohamed Elneny following his return to form in Arsenal’s last two matches.

They have overlooked the midfielder for much of this campaign and he initially had to play in only the cup matches.

Since Arsenal got eliminated from the domestic cups he has been struggling to play as often as he would have liked.

However, the injury to Thomas Partey gave him a chance to play, and he seems to have grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

He was a surprising starter in Arsenal’s 4-2 win against Chelsea and impressed, which earned him a role in the team that beat Manchester United 3-1 yesterday.

Considering how little he played before the last two games, he did very well against United and that impressed Arsenal legend, Wright.

The ex-striker expressed his delight via Mirror Football: “Xhaka was magnificent, Odegaard did his stuff again, but Elneny – for someone that last played before Chelsea was in December – he came in today…dependable, professional, he never lets the team down. He had the most passes today and the most interceptions, he just gets himself in the right position.

“He’s the kind of player, he wants to pass forward. He’s somebody who kept the ball going and kept Arsenal going. He’s the kind of player – and he may leave – you come in when you haven’t played for so long and he’s been magnificent.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need Elneny to remain in this type of form between now and the rest of the season, even if he eventually leaves the club in the summer.

The Egyptian has been of great service to us since he moved to the Emirates, and he would leave on a high note if he keeps doing well and we make the top four.

