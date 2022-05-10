Kevin Campbell analyses Arsenal player who will “only get better”

Nuno Tavares is in his first campaign at Arsenal, but it hasn’t really turned out how many expected it to.
The Portugal Under-21 player was brought in as a backup to the top-class but often injured Kieran Tierney.
He has had spells when he did well in the Arsenal team, and Tierney was even benched in some games for him to keep playing.
However, he is prone to making errors, and it is hard to tell which Tavares will show up for a particular game.
Former Arsenal player, Kevin Campbell believes the left-back is still very young, and he will improve his game.
He tells Football Insider: “The crazy thing is, early on in the season some fans were saying Nuno Tavares should start ahead of [Kieran] Tierney. This is about form.
“Tavares is a young player who is learning his trade. He will only get better. He will be better next season for the experiences he has had.
“It has been a rollercoaster for him this year. He has had good times, terrible times and indifferent times.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
To be fair to Tavares, he has shown that he has the talent to play for us, but he needs to be more consistent.
Because we are making progress very fast, it is hard to overlook his flaws. He would probably get one more season to prove he can build consistency and play for this club.
One more season? That’s a bit harsh. I think we need not worry. Nuno has time. We need not pressure him with the expectation of a starting left back right now. Give him the time to develop. For a young defender playing his first season in the premier league, he has done well. He will improve further. Just get off his back .
I think he will improve a lot and surprised many in the near future.i also believe that in this case MA didn’t handle the situation well,he subbed him off before halftime,played him when he shouldn’t have and vice versa.ni wonder his confidence took a huge blow.having said that, I’m worried that he started to get bad habits as if he was copying White, retreating,going backwards with both arms behind his back.