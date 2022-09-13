Kevin Campbell backs Arsenal defender to keep playing

Because of Arsenal’s depth in defence this season, their most expensive centre-back, Ben White, has been playing as a right-back.

The Englishman has become the victim of the emergence of William Saliba, who is doing well in his first season at the Emirates.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is the club’s first choice right-back, but he was injured at the start of the campaign and White slotted into that position.

He helped the Gunners win their first five league games of the season, and he has been solid overall.

However, with Tomi now fit, there have been calls for the Japanese star to get back into the team.

Former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell, has enjoyed watching White play and says the Englishman should remain on the team.

He told the Highbury Squad:

“I think Ben White’s done great at right-back. I wouldn’t change it at all, I would keep it as it is.

“Truthfully, I think Tomiyasu needed the minutes in midweek because he’s not played a lot of football, he’s been out for a long time.

“I think Ben White’s done fine at right-back, I really do.

“And us being top of the league tells us that he’s done fine, so I think we keep it as it is.

“If there’s problems moving forward then the manager has the opportunity to change it.

“But while you’re riding high, you stick with the players that have taken you there.”

White has done well this term and he probably deserves to keep his place on the team.

The Englishman is not a specialist like Tomi, but he understands the tactical demands for that position and should stay in the team for now.

