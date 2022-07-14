Kevin Campbell backs Arsenal’s bid to sign “real threat”

Kevin Campbell has backed Arsenal’s pursuit of Kyle Walker-Peters, and he believes the full-back will be a good buy.
The defender has developed into one of the finest players around at Southampton after starting his career at Tottenham.
He has been impressive for them and even earned a call-up to the England national team.
He is adept at playing on both wings, knows how to pass and to cross. These attributes will make him a key contributor to Arsenal if he joins them.
Campbell believes he has proven his worth at Southampton, and he can make an impact if he moves to the Emirates, but he has to put aside his Spurs affiliations to complete the transfer.
He tells Football Insider: “He got a few opportunities at Spurs but we didn’t really see the best of him. But now he’s playing week-in, week-out – he looks like a really good addition to that Southampton squad.
“He can play left or right, he’s a good attacker and a good passer – he’s a real threat going forward.
“£30m is cheap money for an England international. He’d have to put his Spurs ties aside to come and join Arsenal – but he’s a very good player.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Walker-Peters can do a great job for us, and he might be the perfect backup to Takehiro Tomiyasu at the Emirates.
However, a move for him could be complicated if he decides he doesn’t want to join because of his history with Spurs.
If he doesn’t mind, then we can add him to our squad.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
JUST ARSENAL SHOW – Our Optimistic Gooner Matt Smith discusses Arsenal’s transfer window
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
30m for a guy who can play on RB and LB?
We have that right now, Maitland Niles can do that, without us spendig big
£30 million would be steal! Not only a good all rounder perhaps the best free kick specialist in the Prem League.
James Ward- Prowse might well disagree! JWP is different class to ALL other PREM free kick takers and clearly so !
When has Walker Peters ever scored from a free kick?
We wont get KWP because of Tierney, if we didn’t have Tierney i could see him coming (but the spuds connection could pour cold water on it) and actually playing. A very good LB and got a massive future, i was surprised when Spuds sold him.