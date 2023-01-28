Kevin Campbell backs Arsenal’s pursuit of Moises Caicedo

Kevin Campbell has backed Arsenal’s pursuit of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, as the midfielder tries to force through a move away from the Seagulls.

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs with interest in the Ecuadorian after his fine start to this season in the Brighton side.

The youngster has been one of the key men for Roberto de Zerbi’s side, which has been overachieving for much of this campaign.

The Premier League side is reluctant to lose the midfielder and has turned down Arsenal’s first offer, but Campbell believes he is the right fit for the Gunners.

He said to Sky Sports:

“Signing Moises Caicedo would be really good for Arsenal.

“He’s a young player who is very talented and knows the Premier League. I feel it’s one of the last spots in this Arsenal squad that fans are worried about if Thomas Partey got injured.

“So, they’re trying to address that situation. It’s going to be a tough run-in with Manchester City for the title. But if they get the correct pieces in, they’ll give themselves a good chance. It was a clever initial bid but it’s difficult for Brighton to sell now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Caicedo has already emerged as one of the top players in the Premier League in his position and will do well on our books.

However, we must be prepared to break the bank to land him if we want to pull off the transfer this month.

