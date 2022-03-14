Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal duo learned from their mistake against Watford

Kevin Campbell believes Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White learned from their mistake in Arsenal’s 3-2 win against Watford as they helped the Gunners to keep a clean sheet in their win against Leicester City.

Arsenal nearly dropped points in the game against the Hornets after being 3-1 to the good in the closing stages.

Former Tottenham man, Moussa Sissoko scored Watford’s second goal in the 87th minute to spark a nervy finish to the game.

Ramsdale and White were culpable for the goal. Campbell believes they watched their mistake and learned from it before the match against Leicester City.

He tells Football Insider: “Arsenal were cruising at 3-1 and the final score flattered Watford in all honesty.

“Ben White and Ramsdale didn’t defend the [Moussa] Sissoko goal properly. They need to be tighter than that and that is why Mikel Arteta was not happy.

“Arteta knows there is tougher games coming up where they all need to be at the top of their games. We saw that against Leicester.

“They got a dose of the video last week, I’m sure because they livened themselves up.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

In football, you will make mistakes, but the most important thing every player needs to do is to learn from them.

When you become error-prone, it is now a problem, but White and Ramsdale showed they are prepared to correct their wrongs every time.

This attribute will help them now and in the future and it is one reason the current Arsenal team keeps getting better.

