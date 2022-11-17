Kevin Campbell can’t wait to see Arsenal man on the pitch again

Emile Smith Rowe has been unfortunate with injuries recently, which has forced him to miss most of Arsenal’s matches this season.

It also cost him his World Cup dream, but the midfielder is close to returning to action.

As some players represent their countries at the WC, those who haven’t been selected will be at a training camp in Dubai with Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal will face some teams in a mini-competition to prepare them for the restart of football.

One man fans want to see after the WC is Smith Rowe and Kevin Campbell has backed him to play a prominent role in the Gunners’ season.

“We’re going to need a squad, we’re going to need it stronger and we’re going to need ESR,” Campbell said on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel.

“Listen, he’s been training, we’re going to need ESR, he’s going to be like a new signing, we’re going to need him back and to be ready to go. He is going to have a very prominent role to play.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe has been one of our finest players and the midfielder has missed so much of our success this term.

However, he will still have a role to play on the team and we expect him to make us even better in the second half.