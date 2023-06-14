Kevin Campbell defends Arsenal’s pursuit of relegated player

Recent reports have linked Timothy Castagne with a potential move to Arsenal, although there are critics who question whether he is the calibre of player the Gunners should be targeting.

Despite finishing close to winning the Premier League last season, Arsenal fans have high expectations for squad improvements, particularly with top-quality players.

Castagne, who was part of the Leicester City side that suffered relegation, has drawn mixed reactions from Arsenal supporters. Some are sceptical about signing a player from a relegated team, doubting his ability to make a significant impact.

However, former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell believes that Castagne could thrive at the Emirates, drawing a parallel with Gabriel Martinelli’s arrival at the club as a relatively unknown player who later proved his worth.

“Martinelli wasn’t a sexy name when we signed him,” said Campbell on the Highbury Squad.

“Any time I have seen him (Castagne), he has been alright.

“What people have to understand is, you can’t have a team of superstars. You need purpose players. Players that are fit for purpose. Players that come in and do the job. Unsung, but do the job.

“This is what builds out your squad. These are the names that build out your squad.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Judging players quickly is not a smart idea because anyone could do well when moving to a different club.

Most players at Leicester did not have a good season, but they might leave the Foxes and become stars at another club.

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

