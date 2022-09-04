Kevin Campbell disagrees with Mohamed Salah over Arsenal’s title chances

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah believes Arsenal is one of the traditional top clubs in England and they must be considered title challengers.

However, former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell, believes that is not correct because Mikel Arteta’s men still have a long way to go to win the title.

Arsenal has been improving every season since Arteta became their manager and they have a good chance of winning the Premier League this season.

With five wins from five matches, the north Londoners mean business in this campaign.

If they keep winning, they could open a huge point gap at the top of the league table.

However, Campbell insists they are lacking a few more players to mount a title challenge.

He tells Football Insider:

“Bringing back [William] Saliba from his loan, [Oleksandr] Zinchenko and [Gabriel] Jesus from Man City, it has made a real difference. The levels have gone up.

“I still think Arsenal are a couple of players short though. The midfield is an area I would have liked to have seen them add to.

“If everybody is kept fit, it will be interesting to see where Arsenal stand at Christmas. In January, the window will re-open. It will be interesting to see where we are by then.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We could win the league this season if all our players stay fit and we keep performing well.

However, for a club that couldn’t even qualify for the Champions League last season, we might be asking for too much from ourselves.

We need to take our rebuild step by step until we become a completely rebuilt team again.