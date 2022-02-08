Kevin Campbell discusses Wilshere’s return to Arsenal

Kevin Campbell maintains that there is a possibility we could see Jack Wilshere back in an Arsenal shirt on a short-term contract this season.

The midfielder has been training with the Gunners’ first team for some months now.

He had hoped to find a new club in the last transfer window, but none took an interest in the 30-year-old.

He has continued to train with the first-team squad at the Emirates and even travelled with them to their training camp in Dubai.

The former West Ham man looks to be in top shape and Campbell believes a chance will open for him to join the club soon.

The Gunners didn’t strengthen their squad in the January transfer window. This means they are a few injuries and suspensions away from a crisis and the former Arsenal man predicts they will sign the English midfielder then.

Campbell tells Football Insider:

“Our bench could be like an advert for Mothercare if we suffer a couple of injuries. It could be the youngest bench ever.

“A while ago I didn’t see any mileage in Jack Wilshere but I see it now. I see him potentially getting a short-term contract between now and the end of the season. He is a free agent so they can sign him at any time they want.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wilshere is one of our own, and he would always be. Mikel Arteta has been watching him as he trains with his group.

The Englishman is also trying his best to impress prospective clubs and that could earn him a recommendation to the Gunners by Arteta.

If the Spaniard signs him, then we can expect him to have a fine second half to this season.