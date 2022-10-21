Kevin Campbell expects Arsenal man to leave because of regular playing time

Former Arsenal man Kevin Campbell will not be surprised if Albert Sambi Lokonga demands to leave the Emirates because of a lack of playing time.

The midfielder joined the Gunners last season and is yet to establish himself as a regular for Mikel Arteta’s team.

He has even fallen further down the pecking order this term as they have targeted another midfielder whilst he is in their squad.

At 22, Lokonga needs regular game time to aid his development, but that will hardly come at Arsenal.

Because of this, Campbell believes he could ask the club to sanction a move away so he can play more often.

He tells Football Insider:

“He may look to leave. The key to everything is the fit. If Sambi Lokonga wants to start then he has to leave Arsenal because he is not starting right now.

“He is a young player though so right now, it is about being a valued member of the squad and improving.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sambi Lokonga had several chances to earn a permanent first-team place last season, but he didn’t take them.

The Belgian is to blame for that and should have asked to leave at least on loan in the last transfer window if there were no assurances over playing time.

