Kevin Campbell expects Arsenal to offload three more stars before transfer window closes

Arsenal has been very busy in this transfer window as they seek to improve the quality of their squad.

They remain one of the favourites to make the top four and will want to enter the campaign with players who can help them achieve their goals.

They have added the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to the squad, but they also expect to offload some of their current options.

Some players have left the club, but their former star Kevin Campbell expects to see a few more departures from the club.

He believes Nicolas Pepe, Bernd Leno and Hector Bellerin will not be on their books by the end of this transfer window.

He tells Football Insider: “I expected business to be done for these three later on, near the end of the window.

Adding: “I don’t expect those players to be at the club come next season or the end of the transfer window.

“Arsenal have already got rid of a lot recently, let’s be honest. This window was about getting players in and then moving and shaking come the end of the window.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

These players were a part of the Arsenal team that underachieved before Mikel Arteta became our manager.

They have failed to do well under the Spanish boss, so it makes sense to offload them for good.

There are clubs keen to sign at least one of them, and we might have to lower our asking price to allow all of them to leave.

