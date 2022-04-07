Kevin Campbell explains why Arsenal man has struggled recently

Former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell believes a lack of game time is the reason Nuno Tavares is struggling at Arsenal right now.

The Portuguese youth international was terrible in Arsenal’s last match against Crystal Palace and he lasted only the first half of the game.

Mikel Arteta signed him in the summer as a backup for the often-injured Kieran Tierney.

However, he has failed to live up to expectations, and on the evidence of his performances against the Eagles, he is not ready for regular first-team action at the Emirates.

But Campbell says he did well the last time he had a sustained run in the team and claimed the defender is struggling now because he has been unused for a very long time.

He tells Football Insider: “Tierney was always going to be the number one and that means Tavares has had a severe lack of game time. When he was playing regularly he looked good. But he has not had the opportunity to build momentum up recently.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Not playing for a long time could make a player lose momentum, but that is one of the poorest excuses Tavares can make now.

When you are battling with a better player for a place on the team, you need to keep working hard and be ready at all times to take your chance when it presents itself.

Tavares will be lucky to get picked again. Hopefully, if he gets another chance, he will take it.