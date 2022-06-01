Kevin Campbell gives his Nketiah prediction for next season

Former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell believes the Gunners will sign two more attackers in the next transfer window and he doesn’t expect Eddie Nketiah to become the club’s first choice.

Nketiah will sign a contract extension at the Emirates after nearly leaving the club as a free agent.

One reason he wanted out was because of a lack of playing time. But he enjoyed a run in the team towards the end of the season and that may have made him change his mind.

Mikel Arteta has probably promised him more game time before signing a new deal, but Campbell insists he would not be Arsenal’s first-choice striker in 2022/2023.

He tells Football Insider: “It is their money, they will do what they feel is right. One thing I do know is that Nketiah is not being offered a new deal to be a regular starter next season.

“That is why I think two more could come in. He has not signed it yet though.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has been in great form in the last few weeks, and the attacker remains an important member of our first team.

However, he doesn’t have the experience and quality to take us to the next level.

We need a better striker to deliver that, but Nketiah has enough potential to develop into a world-class talent.