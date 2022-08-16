Kevin Campbell gives his opinion on Arsenal’s loan policy

Kevin Campbell has supported Arsenal’s decision to loan out the likes of Folarin Balogun and Nuno Tavares in this transfer window because it will help them get regular game time.

The Gunners have bolstered their squad this summer, and the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus means Tavares and Balogun will struggle to play regularly.

Because their development required constant action, the club agreed to loan them out to Olympique Marseille and Reims, respectively.

They have both started life at their temporary homes well and some fans believe they probably should be at the Emirates now and making contributions.

However, Campbell believes allowing them to leave on loan is the best decision they could have made. He tells Football Insider:

“[William] Saliba went out on loan, came back and now he is ready.

“Nuno Tavares struggled at times last season. He started off well but struggled come the end of the season.

“Going away and playing regularly is important. You learn your trade by playing games.

“He has played well so far and scored a really good goal. It is very good to see.”

Tavares and Balogun are in the news now because they are not at Arsenal.

If they had remained at the club, they would be languishing on the bench at the Emirates.

However, now they are almost guaranteed to return to the Emirates as better players.

