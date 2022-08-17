Kevin Campbell gives his opinion on Arteta’s rebuilding of Arsenal

The managerial approach of Mikel Arteta impresses Kevin Campbell after watching some clips of Arsenal’s All or Nothing.

The Spaniard has been the star of the show in the episodes that Amazon has released so far.

It has laid bare his genuine passion for the job and his efforts to make Arsenal great again.

Fans can see that he is truly interested in making their team better and he is also doing all that he can to achieve that.

Some of his approaches to training and motivation are innovative and it shows the efforts he puts into making his players get the right results.

Speaking about the Spaniard recently, Campbell admits the former midfielder is doing a good job.

He tells Football Insider: “It has shown to me that Arteta will try everything with this young squad.

“He wants to get them mentally right and mentally prepared.

“He has got a bit of stick for playing You’ll Never Walk Alone but as a player, that would get under your skin a little bit. That is why he did it, to get under their skin. It is done to try and prepare the players for the beast that is Liverpool.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta is a rookie manager, but he spent some time as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

That helped him to hone his skills, even though it does not mean he is an exact copy of the City boss.

He is clearly doing a great job, and we hope his team can repay him by performing to a high standard and winning trophies.

