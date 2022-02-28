Kevin Campbell has no doubt about who will become Arsenal’s next captain

Kevin Campbell believes Kieran Tierney will be Arsenal’s next permanent captain, and he has no doubt the Scotsman is the right player for the job.

Alexandre Lacazette is the club’s captain now, but the Frenchman will probably leave the Emirates at the end of this season.

His departure means the club will need a new captain and there are several players in the group who can take that role.

However, former Arsenal man, Campbell is convinced no one is more suited to it than Tierney.

He tells Football Insider: “The captain’s armband has gone to Kieran Tierney when Lacazette has gone off. I think it’s quite clear that Tierney is the vice captain now and so he should be. I believe he is the right man for the job.

“When Lacazette leaves at the end of the season I expect Tierney to be named the captain, 100 per cent.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is one of the strongest characters in the current Arsenal squad, and the former Celtic man is probably best placed to be our next captain.

He has the right mindset, he is very talented and also plays his heart out in every game.

It is truly hard to debate Campbell’s choice at the moment with his only problem being that he is injury-prone.