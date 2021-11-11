Kevin Campbell impressed by this gesture from Arsenal’s owners

Kevin Campbell has praised Arsenal’s owners after Josh Kroenke stated in a recent interview on Sky Sports they are just getting started in terms of investing in the club.

The Gunners have become one of the most improved sides in the Premier League in recent weeks and it is thanks in part to their fine recruitment.

In the summer, the club signed the likes of Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Nuno Tavares.

These players have made the team one of the most competitive in England and there is genuine confidence that the club could finish this campaign inside the top four.

Campbell is happy at the direction it is taking and told Football Insider: “It’s great to hear.

“I know the ownership is much maligned. The Arsenal fan base want the Kroenke’s out. That is only because we have been extremely poor in recent seasons.

“When the team starts winning games, supporters realise that they have spent money. Maybe they have put the money in hands of people who haven’t spent it wisely but they have spent money.

“It is good that they can come out and talk to the fans. Things are slowly moving in the right direction now. There is foundations at the football club.

“I thought it was a pretty smart move from Josh Kroenke. He spoke really well.

“At the end of the day, whether people like it or not, they are the owners of Arsenal football club. They are in it for the long haul and they are not going to sell. They feel the club now so watch this space.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is an exciting time to be an Arsenal fan and the Kroenke family has responded well to the bid of Daniel Ek to take over the club.

It seems the attempt by the Spotify co-founder has woken them up and they are now ready to do the right thing.

If Arsenal keeps strengthening the squad at the Emirates, there is nothing that would stop the club from becoming one of the biggest in England and perhaps Europe as well.