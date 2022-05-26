Kevin Campbell insists Arsenal can pay less for Premier League target

Kevin Campbell admits Manchester City can value Gabriel Jesus for whatever amount they want, but he also believes their £55million asking price is negotiable.

The attacker has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time now, and he might leave the Etihad at the end of this season.

City will start the next campaign with Erling Haaland and Julián Álvarez as new attackers and Jesus will fall further down the pecking order.

The Citizens might have to offload him as he has just a season left on his current deal.

However, their asking price is too much, but Campbell believes Arsenal can negotiate it down and sign the attacker.

He tells Football Insider: “He is their player. That does not mean he is going to go for that though. I’m sure they are aiming high.

“But £55million for a player with 12 months left on his contract… We will see. There will no doubt be a negotiation.

“I’m not surprised that Gabriel Jesus is coveted. He is a really good player. He has just won another league title so he knows what it takes.

“I think £55million is a bit steep with one year left. We will see.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus will be a significant addition to our squad, but we must be reasonable in our spending.

Paying half the quoted fee is fair enough considering that he plays in a team that has won multiple Premier League titles.

Anything beyond that becomes too expensive and we can consider our other targets.

