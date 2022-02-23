Kevin Campbell insists Arsenal offloaded Aubameyang at the right time

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made a dazzling start to life as a Barcelona player.

After falling out with Mikel Arteta, he joined the Catalans on a free transfer on deadline day in January.

He has since become an important member of Xavi Hernandez’s team and he scored a hat-trick for them over the weekend.

While he netted three times, Arsenal has struggled to score too many goals in recent matches.

The Gunners could do with some of those goals, and some fans believe the club made a mistake to allow him to leave.

One of them is Piers Morgan (The Mirror), but former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell, insists the club offloaded him at the right time.

He tells Football Insider: “Look, we know what Aubameyang can do. I’m not surprised he’s hit the ground running at Barcelona.

“The fact of the matter is, he wasn’t doing it at Arsenal. The more he played, the worse he got. It just wasn’t happening. He fell out with the manager for whatever reason.

“Aubameyang can produce that. I can only wish him well. He can score goals and he is a top striker but his time at Arsenal had come to an end.

“We have moved on and we haven’t looked too bad without it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We all know that Auba is a top striker, and we enjoyed his talents when he was at the club.

However, the Gabon star rarely performed well in the final months of his stay.

We did the right thing to move him on. Now is the time to find a solid replacement for him.