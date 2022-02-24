Kevin Campbell insists Arsenal will do the right thing with top youngster

Bukayo Saka has developed into a full international with the England national team and he is also one of the Premier League superstars.

The attacker is spearheading Arsenal’s return to the top four, and he is attracting the attention of their rivals.

The Gunners have been rebuilding Mikel Arteta’s squad in recent months and he would continue helping for the foreseeable future.

In football, not everything is predictable, and one of the uncertain realities is the future of a footballer.

Saka came through Arsenal’s Hale End academy and that should make him stay loyal to the club.

However, the Gunners will also have to prove they value him by offering him a good contract soon.

His current deal expires in 2024 and the earlier he commits to a new one, the better.

Kevin Campbell believes the club will do the right thing and tie him down to an extension soon.

He told Football Insider: “Arsenal are not going to mess about with Saka. They are going to do the right thing. They will make sure he gets well paid and rewarded the way he should be.

“He is one of the superstars of the team and the Premier League despite his age. His contract should reflect that and it will.

“I am confident Arsenal will get that bit of business done right.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has become arguably our most valuable player, and he has to be kept on at the club.

The Euro 2020 star deserves to be among the highest-paid players in the Premier League because of his importance to the Arsenal team.

His next deal will not be his last at the club, but it should reflect his importance to the group.