Kevin Campbell insists Arsenal will have no issues extending Arteta’s contract

Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell believes the Gunners are happy with Mikel Arteta’s job and they will have no problem offering him a new deal.

The Spaniard has been in charge of the club since the end of 2019 and he is spearheading a rebuild at the Emirates.

After trying Unai Emery following the departure of Arsene Wenger, Arsenal is keen to give the club some stability and they will back Arteta to turn its fortune around in the next few years.

To achieve that, he would need more time at the helm, and that means signing a new deal.

Campbell believes it is a certainty that he would continue at the helm at the Emirates.

He tells Football Insider: “The ownership are happy with what Arteta are doing.

“I know a lot of the fanbase are 50/50 on whether they want Arteta to carry on. It’s in the balance. That doesn’t really matter though. It is all down to what the owners think and see.”

He adds: “I’m 100 per cent sure he’ll get a new deal. Whether we qualify for the Champions League, Europe League or not, I think he will get a new deal. I think it’s a foregone conclusion.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has done a good job as the club’s manager over the last few seasons and he can get better.

The Spaniard has made some ruthless decisions in ridding the club of poor players in recent transfer windows.

If he keeps adding the players that can help him achieve his goals, we would soon become a top-four club again.