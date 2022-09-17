Kevin Campbell insists Arsenal’s backup man “is not the answer”

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell insists Eddie Nketiah is not the answer to the club’s need for more firepower.

The striker wanted to leave at the end of last season, but the Gunners convinced him to sign a new long-term contract and he is now its second choice.

The arrival and performance of Gabriel Jesus mean he has only had a few minutes of action in the Premier League.

But he started and scored in the club’s Europa League first game against FC Zurich.

He is taking the few chances that come his way to make an impression, but that doesn’t make him good enough to be a reliable goal outlet for Arsenal, reckons Campbell.

He told the Highbury Squad:

“Eddie’s a good finisher but yet to prove it year in year out at the top level. I’ve said it myself previously, Eddie’s not the answer. I’d love him to prove me wrong. I think he’s improved his all-round game, but finishing wise, I don’t know if he’s the answer.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It takes a lot of work and experience to lead the line at a top club like Arsenal.

Jesus is leading it brilliantly and Nketiah would need to learn from the striker if he is serious about becoming one of the club’s key players.

But he might have to leave on loan to gain more experience to fulfil that role back in London.