Kevin Campbell insists Lacazette has been helping the players around him

Kevin Campbell has been impressed by the performance of Alexandre Lacazette in recent weeks.

The Frenchman will be a free agent in the summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal at Arsenal.

The club has not been lucky in terms of offering contract extensions to players over the age of 30.

This means he faces the prospect of leaving for free, but he has not allowed that to affect his performance for the club so far.

He has been the Gunners’ captain and has led brilliantly from the front.

Campbell has been impressed and told Football Insider: “Lacazette is an experienced player.

“He makes the players around him better and we saw that on Sunday.

He added: “His all-round game is so important to Arsenal. I think he’s been great. He is making the team better.

“Yes, he doesn’t score enough but to get seven assists in nine games is definitely contributing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette has truly been brilliant for us in recent weeks and he deserves a new deal.

However, Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were also in top shape before their last Arsenal contracts.

It all changed after the club placed them on a huge salary. We should only keep Lacazette at the Emirates if he accepts a one-year rolling contract.

