Kevin Campbell is convinced that Arsenal will send youngster out on loan

Kevin Campbell believes Folarin Balogun will leave Arsenal on loan in the summer to get more regular first team football.

The striker has just been promoted to the Arsenal first team and he started their first league game of the season against Brentford.

It was a harsh baptism of fire and he is yet to score in three appearances for the club this season.

He is further down the pecking order at the Emirates.

Although the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette look set to leave the Emirates, Arsenal is looking to sign a replacement for them.

Former Arsenal man, Campbell believes Under-23 football is simply too easy for Balogun at the moment and suggests that the striker should move to the lower leagues of England.

The defenders there have a lot to play for and they would toughen him up with some rough treatment over there and that will get him ready for regular first team football.

He told Football Insider: “Balogun needs to go out on loan and get some football. He needs to learn his trade.

“Under-23s football is just too easy for him at the moment. He needs to go into the trenches. That is the only way he will learn about his game.

“When you play against the defenders in the lower leagues, they have mortgages and families to look after. It’s serious. Whereas it is all hunky-dory in the Under-23s.

“I’m he will go out and get that experience next year. Then he will realise his standard.”