Kevin Campbell labels Arsenal man “Dynamite”

Kevin Campbell is full of praise for Gabriel Jesus after his impressive start to life as an Arsenal player.

The Brazilian joined the Gunners in the last transfer window from Manchester City, and he has been a key member of their squad so far.

He is now Arsenal’s main attacker, and their offensive play is built around him.

So far, he has not been disappointing, and the fans are enjoying the swagger he adds to their attack.

Campbell has been impressed with his style of play, and the former Gunner labels him “Dynamite”.

He tells Football Insider:

“Lacazette did a good job linking play but he did not have the energy and the speed to be able to transfer that to the top end. He was not dynamic in the box the way Jesus is.

“Jesus is dynamite. I think he is perfect for what Arsenal do.

“Saka and Martinelli and revelling in the fact that they have got him. You have to account for him. When you account for him it leaves space for Saka and Martinelli. Saka got his goal at the weekend.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been a breath of fresh air at the Emirates, and he is just getting started.

He has elevated the level of performance of his teammates at the club, and we expect even more from him before this season ends.

Goals have been a part of his game, which is important, but he also deserves credit for how he destroys defences to create chances for others.

