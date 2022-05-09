Kevin Campbell lists what makes Arsenal’s target the right player for them

Kevin Campbell has continued to back Arsenal’s pursuit of Gabriel Jesus ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian is one of the attackers on the Gunners’ radar as they look to add firepower to their team in the next transfer window.

Jesus has been in fine form recently, but it might have come too late because Manchester City looks set to sign Erling Haaland.

The arrival of the Norwegian goal-machine will limit his playing chances, and it might be smart for him to change clubs.

Campbell has approved of Arsenal’s chase and told Football Insider: “We are talking about a young Brazilian international who still hasn’t peaked yet. I still don’t think we’ve seen him at his best yet.

“He can play in multiple positions as well. That is always a plus. It means Arsenal could bring in another striker as well and play them together. He is a threat out wide or down the middle. He is fit, strong and knows where the goal is.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has shown great form in recent matches and that is more proof that he is a top talent.

The former Palmeiras man has been at City since 2017 and he worked with Mikel Arteta at the home of the English champions.

The Arsenal gaffer will know how to get the best from him, which is another reason the transfer should be a success.

