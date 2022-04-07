Kevin Campbell makes a damning statement about Arsenal performance against Palace

Kevin Campbell has rubbished talks that Crystal Palace didn’t deserve a penalty for Martin Odegaard’s trip on Wilfried Zaha and insists it was just a bad day for Arsenal.

The Gunners had been hopeful they would earn another win when they visited Selhurst Park for the Premier League fixture.

However, the Eagles humbled them with a 3-0 defeat and it was one of their worst days in the Premier League this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side could argue that the penalty given to Patrick Vieira’s side wasn’t merited, but Campbell says it was a clear spot-kick and the Gunners just had a terrible day.

He tells Football Insider: “Zaha has the ability to lose players in the box with a quick move. That is what he did to Odegaard. He wrong-footed the defenders and Odegaard caught him. It was a pen.

“It was a silly tackle from Odegaard but that was Arsenal all night. There was laziness in their play. They weren’t at the races. They could have been playing until next week and they wouldn’t have scored.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our game against Palace exposed some of our weaknesses and we need to fix them before our next match.

Palace is a strong club to face, but we still have matches against Chelsea and Tottenham coming up. Winning them is almost our only choice at this stage of the season.