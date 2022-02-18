Kevin Campbell makes Arsenal claim if Martinelli is leading the attack

Kevin Campbell has reacted to the possibility of Gabriel Martinelli playing as a number 9 for Arsenal.

The Brazilian has been one of the club’s finest attackers, but he usually plays from the left side.

He has been effective in cutting in from there to score or create chances.

However, Mikel Arteta is dealing with a striker shortage after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window.

The Gunners have to wait until the summer before adding new players to their squad.

With a top-four place to pursue, they are looking for immediate solutions and Martinelli could be brought in as a number 9.

Ex-Gunner, Campbell believes the club would have to change how it plays before they can use the Brazilian as their leading striker.

He tells Football Insider: “I think Arsenal would have to change the way they play if he were to lead the line.

“His strength is playing off the shoulder and running in behind. I think Mikel Arteta would have to tweak his system if Lacazette were to drop out of the side – or maybe he is to play with Martinelli in a two.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It would be great to see Martinelli thrive as a number nine and that could mean he scores more goals for the club.

The Brazilian has done admirably well in his role from the wing so far and he would want to impress in a new position.

It would be interesting to see if it helps him score more often than now.