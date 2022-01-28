Kevin Campbell names a player Arsenal should sign at the end of this season

Kevin Campbell would love to see Youri Tielemans in the colours of Arsenal, but he also knows signing the Belgian this month is almost impossible.

He plays for Leicester City, an ambitious club and they will likely refuse to sell him in this transfer window.

Arsenal has not been very active in it. However, we expect Mikel Arteta to bolster his options again at the end of this campaign.

The Spaniard retains the trust of the club’s board and will hope he can lead this team to an improved finish on the league table by the summer.

Ex-Arsenal man, Campbell believes Tielemans will suit Arsenal’s style of player and expects them to move for him in the next transfer window.

He tells Football Insider: “Many Arsenal fans would love to see him but that’s not the sort of signing that is going to get done in January. That is a summer job. Leicester won’t sell now.

“Tielemans is having a good think about his future at the moment because his contract is running down.

“Arsenal might be the perfect move for him. I think we can match his ambition and if it comes off, great.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans has been one of the best midfielders in England for some time now, and the Belgian will do a job at Arsenal.

He is running down his contract with the Foxes, which could see him leave them cheaply.

However, we need to be prepared to compete for him because several other top clubs will battle to add him to their squad.