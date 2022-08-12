Kevin Campbell not getting carried away by Arsenal’s interest in exciting winger

Kevin Campbell is refusing to get carried away by the hype around Moussa Diaby as reports link Arsenal with a move for him.

The Frenchman is one of the finest players in the Bundesliga, where he plays for Bayer Leverkusen.

Arsenal is searching for a new winger, and they tried to sign Raphinha in the last transfer window.

The Brazilian chose Barcelona instead, and the Gunners have returned to the market for another winger.

Diaby has emerged as their main target in recent weeks, and they seemed to be making a lot of progress regarding adding him to their squad.

There is so much hype around the Frenchman, but Campbell insists until they come in and impress, it doesn’t count.

He tells Football Insider: “You never really know until they come in though.

“One thing we have do know is that Moussa Diaby is very direct and very skilful. He is a real creator. He can go both way, inside and outside.

Adding: “Diaby is a good player but you never really know until they come in. He has been coveted by a few clubs. [Mikel] Arteta and Edu do their homework.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Campbell’s reaction to the news is how all Arsenal fans should be about it.

Players can be superstars in a team, and when they move to another, they become a flop, which is what happened to Nicolas Pepe.

