Kevin Campbell praises Ramsdale for his gesture towards Leno

Kevin Campbell has praised Aaron Ramsdale for his gesture towards Bernd Leno when he made the German goalkeeper enjoy the applause of Arsenal fans after their 1-0 win against Aston Villa.

Ramsdale has taken over the number one jersey from his teammate at the Emirates, but he missed the Villa game through injury, which handed Leno a rare chance to start.

He did well and made some saves that preserved the club’s clean sheet from the fixture, and that earned him an ovation from the travelling fans at full-time.

Ramsdale didn’t have to travel, but he did to support Leno and Campbell was impressed by his gesture at the end of the game.

He tells Football Insider: “Leno came in and did really well against Aston Villa. It was really nice to see Ramsdale push Leno towards the fans to get his acclaim because he deserved it. It was amazing to see.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The healthy rivalry between Ramsdale and Leno shows that the Arsenal dressing room is a great place to be in now and the players take care of each other.

Mikel Arteta was very particular about changing the culture at the club and he has gone to great lengths to help the Gunners become a great club to be in as a player again.