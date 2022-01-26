Kevin Campbell predicts Arsenal target could be another Premier League flop

Former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell has cast doubts over the prospect of Alexander Isak succeeding at Arsenal.

The Swede has emerged as the most likely striker that will join the Gunners as Dusan Vlahovic nears a move to Juventus.

The Real Sociedad man has been on their radar for some time now.

At 22, he is at an age where he can still develop and can be moulded to become the ideal striker for Mikel Arteta’s system.

Several strikers have come to the Premier League from other competitions. Some have succeeded and even become cult heroes, others have struggled to make it in the competition.

One major example is Andriy Shevchenko, who struggled at Chelsea after a distinguished career at AC Milan.

Campbell uses the Ukrainian as proof that anyone can struggle in England.

He tells Football Insider: “Isak is young, quick and hungry. He hasn’t got the goals that Vlahovic has got but sometimes you cannot read too much into that.

“We have seen the likes of Shevchenko, who was a goal machine, come to the Premier League and not do it. Who is to say that Isak won’t come into the team and hit the ground running. You just never know. He has all of the attributes to do so.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although there is truly no guarantee that a player will succeed when he changes clubs, it is still much better to remain positive about a potential transfer.

Isak has done well with the Sweden national team and Sociedad, which means he has more than enough experience to score goals at the Emirates.

