Kevin Campbell reckons any fee for Arsenal player is valuable

Lucas Torreira’s spell as an Arsenal player will almost certainly end in the summer after his successful loan stint at Fiorentina in this campaign.

The Uruguayan has spent the last two seasons away from the Emirates on loan, initially at Atletico Madrid.

He flopped in Spain last season, but he has been rejuvenated by his move to Fiorentina in the last summer transfer window.

Arsenal and the Florence club agreed on a fee if the Italians become interested in signing him permanently and they are beyond interested now.

Both clubs will soon meet to conclude talks on the transfer of his signature, and former Arsenal man Kevin Campbell insists selling him will add some important funds to the Gunners’ coffers.

He tells Football Insider: “Anything that Arsenal can bring in for a player who isn’t playing is a massive boost.

“He’s not going to go for huge money, but it’ll be a nice injection of funds.

“We’re coming into the summer now and Arsenal are going to really have to make some moves.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Making money from offloading players you don’t like is not so easy, but when the individual has had a great loan spell as Torreira has done, you can almost certainly sell him for a good fee.

The midfielder will leave for less money than we bought him, but it is better than losing him on a free transfer.