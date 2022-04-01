Kevin Campbell reckons any fee for Arsenal player is valuable

Lucas Torreira’s spell as an Arsenal player will almost certainly end in the summer after his successful loan stint at Fiorentina in this campaign.
The Uruguayan has spent the last two seasons away from the Emirates on loan, initially at Atletico Madrid.
He flopped in Spain last season, but he has been rejuvenated by his move to Fiorentina in the last summer transfer window.
Arsenal and the Florence club agreed on a fee if the Italians become interested in signing him permanently and they are beyond interested now.
Both clubs will soon meet to conclude talks on the transfer of his signature, and former Arsenal man Kevin Campbell insists selling him will add some important funds to the Gunners’ coffers.
He tells Football Insider: “Anything that Arsenal can bring in for a player who isn’t playing is a massive boost.
“He’s not going to go for huge money, but it’ll be a nice injection of funds.
“We’re coming into the summer now and Arsenal are going to really have to make some moves.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Making money from offloading players you don’t like is not so easy, but when the individual has had a great loan spell as Torreira has done, you can almost certainly sell him for a good fee.
The midfielder will leave for less money than we bought him, but it is better than losing him on a free transfer.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
We don’t know yet what the fee will be but I obviously wish him luck.
Off topic, am honestly sad to see top ref Mike Dean retiring, he has been a credit to his profession. This is my honest opinion but I’m expecting abuse in abundance on here as so many ‘fans’ think he’s against us which is BS 😊
Whilst I appreciate that is unlikely Torreira and Guendouzi could fit well into this new squad that we have now created, particularly if Xhaka goes, which I think is equally unlikely
If AMN came back into the squad as well we could concentrate fully on bringing in the right strikers only in the summer