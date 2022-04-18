Kevin Campbell reckons Arsenal should sign this perfect partner for Partey

Kevin Campbell has urged Arsenal to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa because the Brazilian is the perfect partner for Thomas Partey.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for him for much of this campaign as they search for more players to add to their squad.

The team is being rebuilt by Mikel Arteta and the club will continue adding new players to the group.

Luiz is one of the midfielders that reports have linked to the Emirates as the club keeps searching for a midfield partner that will support Partey.

Yves Bissouma of Brighton is another name being rumoured to interest the Gunners, but Campbell is making a case for Luiz.

He tells Football Insider: “I think he’d be a great partner for Partney.

Adding: “Douglas Luiz is hungry, young and is a good ball player. I think he could come in and do a really good job.

“We need numbers as well. It is not just a matter on signing starters. We need a squad. At the moment our squad is not up to scratch. We are weaker than other teams.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Luiz has been on our radar for some time now, and he looks decent by Premier League standard.

But Bissouma is probably a better midfielder to buy and the Malian would be cheaper than the Villa man because his contract expires soon.